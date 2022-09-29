Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

RenaissanceRe Holdings RNR stock moved upwards by 2.88% to $143.02 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 127.5K shares, making up 31.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.

Losers

FedNat Holding FNHC shares declined by 9.39% to $0.16 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 79.3K shares, making up 33.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

