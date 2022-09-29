ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 29, 2022 12:50 PM | 3 min read
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • RenaissanceRe Holdings RNR stock moved upwards by 2.88% to $143.02 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 127.5K shares, making up 31.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.
  • Everest Re Group RE stock rose 2.37% to $265.59. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 131.2K shares, making up 51.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 billion.
  • Arch Capital Group ACGL stock increased by 2.25% to $45.48. As of 12:40 EST, Arch Capital Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 77.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 billion.
  • Ryan Specialty Holdings RYAN stock rose 1.91% to $40.44. Trading volume for Ryan Specialty Holdings's stock is 187.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.
  • Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046 MHLA shares increased by 1.68% to $15.7. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 716 shares, making up 35.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Waterdrop WDH stock moved upwards by 1.57% to $1.11. Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 16.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $435.5 million.

Losers

  • FedNat Holding FNHC shares declined by 9.39% to $0.16 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 79.3K shares, making up 33.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
  • Marpai MRAI shares decreased by 7.4% to $1.06. Trading volume for Marpai's stock is 25.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 13.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares fell 6.58% to $0.62. The current volume of 52.6K shares is 43.0% of United Insurance Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million.
  • Root ROOT shares declined by 6.36% to $8.11. As of 12:40 EST, Root's stock is trading at a volume of 103.5K, which is 7.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $114.6 million.
  • eHealth EHTH shares decreased by 5.2% to $4.04. eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 228.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 35.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $110.3 million.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI stock decreased by 4.77% to $0.8. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 192.3K shares, making up 19.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

