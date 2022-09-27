Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

SelectQuote SLQT stock increased by 12.23% to $1.01 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.1 million shares, making up 318.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.0 million.

Losers

Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE shares decreased by 8.19% to $9.42 during Tuesday's regular session. Universal Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 179.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 124.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.