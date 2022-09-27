ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 27, 2022 1:01 PM | 3 min read
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • SelectQuote SLQT stock increased by 12.23% to $1.01 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.1 million shares, making up 318.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.0 million.
  • Conifer Holdings CNFR stock moved upwards by 6.78% to $1.73. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.2K shares, making up 19.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.
  • GoHealth GOCO shares increased by 6.13% to $0.35. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 824.2K, which is 55.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.3 million.
  • Investors Title ITIC shares increased by 5.08% to $151.82. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 578 shares, making up 17.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $275.6 million.
  • Hagerty HGTY shares rose 4.09% to $9.67. Trading volume for Hagerty's stock is 60.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $788.2 million.
  • White Mountains Insurance WTM stock rose 3.17% to $1214.26. The current volume of 6.1K shares is 36.5% of White Mountains Insurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.

Losers

  • Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE shares decreased by 8.19% to $9.42 during Tuesday's regular session. Universal Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 179.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 124.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.6 million.
  • Fanhua FANH stock decreased by 5.2% to $5.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 24.7K, which is 58.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $274.4 million.
  • FG Finl Gr FGF stock declined by 4.52% to $1.48. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.3K shares, making up 12.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.
  • HCI Group HCI stock declined by 4.11% to $41.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 22.0K, which is 23.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $380.2 million.
  • Ambac Financial Group AMBC shares fell 2.93% to $12.26. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 89.6K shares, making up 19.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $550.7 million.
  • Kemper KMPR stock declined by 2.87% to $40.99. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 71.7K shares, making up 26.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

