ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 27, 2022 8:38 AM | 1 min read
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Saverone 2014 SVRE shares moved upwards by 14.9% to $1.93 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
  • Quantum Computing QUBT shares increased by 13.63% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $84.7 million.
  • ClearSign Technologies CLIR shares increased by 10.11% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million.
  • UTime UTME shares increased by 10.09% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.
  • Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock moved upwards by 9.52% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $91.3 million.
  • WeTrade Group WETG stock rose 9.41% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $161.8 million.

Losers

  • Akerna KERN stock decreased by 5.3% to $0.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
  • Inpixon INPX stock decreased by 4.06% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.
  • TD Synnex SNX shares decreased by 3.81% to $81.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Infobird Co IFBD stock decreased by 3.67% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers