10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Saverone 2014 SVRE shares moved upwards by 14.9% to $1.93 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.

Quantum Computing QUBT shares increased by 13.63% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $84.7 million.

ClearSign Technologies CLIR shares increased by 10.11% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million.

UTime UTME shares increased by 10.09% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.

Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock moved upwards by 9.52% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $91.3 million.

WeTrade Group WETG stock rose 9.41% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $161.8 million.

Losers

Akerna KERN stock decreased by 5.3% to $0.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

Inpixon INPX stock decreased by 4.06% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.

TD Synnex SNX shares decreased by 3.81% to $81.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Infobird Co IFBD stock decreased by 3.67% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.