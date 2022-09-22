12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Tuesday Morning TUEM shares rose 17.4% to $0.18 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 149.4K shares come close, making up 3.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.

Vision Marine VMAR stock moved upwards by 9.89% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.4 million.

Aspen Gr ASPU shares moved upwards by 7.14% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock rose 4.98% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.

Boxed BOXD stock moved upwards by 4.06% to $0.96. At the close, Boxed's trading volume reached 96.5K shares. This is 1.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.5 million.

Tuniu TOUR stock moved upwards by 3.84% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $80.2 million.

Losers

First High-School Edu FHS shares fell 6.0% to $0.7 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.

Phoenix Motor PEV stock decreased by 5.89% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.

XpresSpa Group XSPA stock fell 5.0% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.7 million.

Beachbody Co BODY shares decreased by 4.96% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $358.2 million.

Arcimoto FUV stock fell 4.6% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $74.5 million.

CarParts.com PRTS shares declined by 3.85% to $5.18. The company's market cap stands at $282.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.