12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 22, 2022 5:35 PM | 2 min read
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Tuesday Morning TUEM shares rose 17.4% to $0.18 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 149.4K shares come close, making up 3.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.
  • Vision Marine VMAR stock moved upwards by 9.89% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.4 million.
  • Aspen Gr ASPU shares moved upwards by 7.14% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock rose 4.98% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
  • Boxed BOXD stock moved upwards by 4.06% to $0.96. At the close, Boxed's trading volume reached 96.5K shares. This is 1.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.5 million.
  • Tuniu TOUR stock moved upwards by 3.84% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $80.2 million.

Losers

  • First High-School Edu FHS shares fell 6.0% to $0.7 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
  • Phoenix Motor PEV stock decreased by 5.89% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.
  • XpresSpa Group XSPA stock fell 5.0% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.7 million.
  • Beachbody Co BODY shares decreased by 4.96% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $358.2 million.
  • Arcimoto FUV stock fell 4.6% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $74.5 million.
  • CarParts.com PRTS shares declined by 3.85% to $5.18. The company's market cap stands at $282.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

