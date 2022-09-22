ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 22, 2022 1:03 PM | 3 min read
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Fanhua FANH shares increased by 0.75% to $5.32 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 15.0K, which is 35.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.0 million.
  • Conifer Holdings, Inc. - Senior Unsecured Notes CNFRL stock rose 0.68% to $23.66. Trading volume for Conifer Holdings, Inc. - Senior Unsecured Notes's stock is 200 as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Progressive PGR stock rose 0.5% to $121.97. Trading volume for Progressive's stock is 787.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.5 billion.
  • Brighthouse Finl BHFAO stock moved upwards by 0.16% to $24.94. The current volume of 12.1K shares is 40.1% of Brighthouse Finl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • Prudential Financial, Inc. 4.125% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2060 PFH shares moved upwards by 0.14% to $19.93. The current volume of 15.1K shares is 28.2% of Prudential Financial, Inc. 4.125% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2060's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • NI Holdings NODK shares moved upwards by 0.07% to $12.96. Trading volume for NI Holdings's stock is 817 as of 12:40 EST. This is 9.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $274.4 million.

Losers

  • SelectQuote SLQT stock fell 9.13% to $1.15 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 426.7K, which is 19.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $188.2 million.
  • GoHealth GOCO shares declined by 7.62% to $0.36. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 517.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.5 million.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO shares declined by 6.62% to $0.78. Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $450.1 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock decreased by 6.56% to $36.62. Trading volume for Goosehead Insurance's stock is 106.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $756.1 million.
  • Huize Holding HUIZ stock fell 6.26% to $0.82. The current volume of 42.3K shares is 179.5% of Huize Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million.
  • FG Finl Gr FGF shares decreased by 6.22% to $1.81. As of 12:40 EST, FG Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 4.6K, which is 11.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.

