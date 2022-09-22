Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Fanhua FANH shares increased by 0.75% to $5.32 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 15.0K, which is 35.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.0 million.

shares increased by 0.75% to $5.32 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 15.0K, which is 35.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.0 million. Conifer Holdings, Inc. - Senior Unsecured Notes CNFRL stock rose 0.68% to $23.66. Trading volume for Conifer Holdings, Inc. - Senior Unsecured Notes's stock is 200 as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

stock rose 0.68% to $23.66. Trading volume for Conifer Holdings, Inc. - Senior Unsecured Notes's stock is 200 as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Progressive PGR stock rose 0.5% to $121.97. Trading volume for Progressive's stock is 787.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.5 billion.

stock rose 0.5% to $121.97. Trading volume for Progressive's stock is 787.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.5 billion. Brighthouse Finl BHFAO stock moved upwards by 0.16% to $24.94. The current volume of 12.1K shares is 40.1% of Brighthouse Finl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).

stock moved upwards by 0.16% to $24.94. The current volume of 12.1K shares is 40.1% of Brighthouse Finl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). Prudential Financial, Inc. 4.125% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2060 PFH shares moved upwards by 0.14% to $19.93. The current volume of 15.1K shares is 28.2% of Prudential Financial, Inc. 4.125% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2060's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).

shares moved upwards by 0.14% to $19.93. The current volume of 15.1K shares is 28.2% of Prudential Financial, Inc. 4.125% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2060's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). NI Holdings NODK shares moved upwards by 0.07% to $12.96. Trading volume for NI Holdings's stock is 817 as of 12:40 EST. This is 9.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $274.4 million.

Losers

SelectQuote SLQT stock fell 9.13% to $1.15 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 426.7K, which is 19.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $188.2 million.

stock fell 9.13% to $1.15 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 426.7K, which is 19.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $188.2 million. GoHealth GOCO shares declined by 7.62% to $0.36. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 517.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.5 million.

shares declined by 7.62% to $0.36. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 517.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.5 million. Hippo Holdings HIPO shares declined by 6.62% to $0.78. Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $450.1 million.

shares declined by 6.62% to $0.78. Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $450.1 million. Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock decreased by 6.56% to $36.62. Trading volume for Goosehead Insurance's stock is 106.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $756.1 million.

stock decreased by 6.56% to $36.62. Trading volume for Goosehead Insurance's stock is 106.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $756.1 million. Huize Holding HUIZ stock fell 6.26% to $0.82. The current volume of 42.3K shares is 179.5% of Huize Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million.

stock fell 6.26% to $0.82. The current volume of 42.3K shares is 179.5% of Huize Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million. FG Finl Gr FGF shares decreased by 6.22% to $1.81. As of 12:40 EST, FG Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 4.6K, which is 11.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.