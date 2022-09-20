ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 20, 2022 1:58 PM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO stock moved upwards by 57.9% to $23.06 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's stock is 6.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 1693.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.
  • bluebird bio BLUE shares rose 17.03% to $6.94. The current volume of 14.6 million shares is 156.0% of bluebird bio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $535.2 million.
  • Satsuma Pharmaceuticals STSA stock increased by 14.24% to $7.94. As of 13:30 EST, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 226.1K, which is 274.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.8 million.
  • Cassava Sciences SAVA shares increased by 12.83% to $34.19. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.9 million, which is 114.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Apexigen APGN shares rose 11.99% to $6.63. As of 13:30 EST, Apexigen's stock is trading at a volume of 52.3K, which is 15.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.2 million.
  • ViewRay VRAY stock increased by 10.65% to $4.05. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 139.8% of ViewRay's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $733.0 million.

Losers

  • Virios Therapeutics VIRI shares fell 74.4% to $0.51 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 14.8 million shares is 16664.1% of Virios Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
  • Cosmos Holdings COSM stock fell 34.84% to $0.24. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.6 million, which is 162.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals SPPI shares fell 33.72% to $0.7. As of 13:30 EST, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 16.9 million, which is 419.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $132.2 million.
  • Trevi Therapeutics TRVI stock declined by 17.98% to $2.51. As of 13:30 EST, Trevi Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 159.6K, which is 10.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $107.3 million.
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX shares decreased by 15.18% to $0.19. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.8 million, which is 18.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
  • GlycoMimetics GLYC shares fell 14.91% to $0.57. As of 13:30 EST, GlycoMimetics's stock is trading at a volume of 148.9K, which is 108.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

