Why NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Up Over 50%

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO shares are trading higher by 56.44%. Strength may be due to short interest in the stock and social media interest.

What Else?

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares also saw marked strength last week after the company announced Dong-A has licensed its global exclusive development rights of DA-1241 for type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty hepatitis and DA-1726 for obesity and non-alcoholic fatty hepatitis to NeuroBo.

The company also began trading on a 1-for-30 reverse split basis September 13th.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week high of $123.90 and a 52-week low of $7.40.