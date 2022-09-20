ñol

Why NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Up Over 50%

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 20, 2022 12:26 PM | 1 min read

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO shares are trading higher by 56.44%. Strength may be due to short interest in the stock and social media interest.

What Else?

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares also saw marked strength last week after the company announced Dong-A has licensed its global exclusive development rights of DA-1241 for type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty hepatitis and DA-1726 for obesity and non-alcoholic fatty hepatitis to NeuroBo.

The company also began trading on a 1-for-30 reverse split basis September 13th.

See Also: So Does Elon Musk's Tesla Or Lucid Make The Cooler-Looking Electric Vehicle?

According to data from Benzinga Pro, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week high of $123.90 and a 52-week low of $7.40.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas