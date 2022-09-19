ñol

Why BioNTech, Moderna And Novavax Shares Are Diving

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 19, 2022 11:03 AM | 1 min read
Why BioNTech, Moderna And Novavax Shares Are Diving

BioNTech SE - ADR BNTX, Moderna Inc MRNA and Novavax, Inc. NVAX are all trading lower during Monday's trading session. Shares of several vaccine companies at large are trading lower after President Biden in a '60 Minutes' interview said the Covid pandemic is over.

What Else?

Per a Sunday report by CNN, President Biden said: “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with Covid. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. It’s – but the pandemic is over."

CNN added that the US government still designates Covid-19 a Public Health Emergency and the World Health Organization says it remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

