12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 16, 2022 2:06 PM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT shares moved upwards by 22.0% to $2.58 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 17.3 million, which is 494.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $556.6 million.
  • Lannett LCI shares moved upwards by 15.04% to $0.53. Lannett's stock is trading at a volume of 981.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 544.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.
  • Alpha Tau Medical DRTS stock moved upwards by 11.11% to $6.2. The current volume of 65.0K shares is 95.5% of Alpha Tau Medical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $426.8 million.
  • Anixa Biosciences ANIX shares moved upwards by 10.39% to $4.95. The current volume of 107.7K shares is 187.4% of Anixa Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $151.6 million.
  • Genenta Science GNTA stock increased by 7.74% to $5.65. The company's market cap stands at $102.9 million.
  • 89bio ETNB shares rose 7.35% to $6.28. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 363.5K, which is 32.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.3 million.

Losers

  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH stock fell 31.4% to $11.41 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 11.2 million shares is 218.2% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $151.5 million.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO stock declined by 29.92% to $17.4. The current volume of 593.3K shares is 170.7% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
  • Comera Life Sciences CMRA stock decreased by 28.86% to $2.54. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 35.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.4 million.
  • Midatech Pharma MTP stock fell 20.98% to $0.53. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 301.2K, which is 327.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
  • Lisata Therapeutics LSTA shares decreased by 20.32% to $4.98. As of 13:30 EST, Lisata Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 283.3K, which is 14.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.
  • Apexigen APGN shares decreased by 18.83% to $5.78. Trading volume for Apexigen's stock is 174.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 54.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.9 million.

