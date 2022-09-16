Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

eHealth EHTH shares increased by 7.77% to $5.57 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 621.3K shares is 114.5% of eHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $152.9 million.

Losers

Marpai MRAI shares decreased by 6.76% to $0.97 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 52.9K, which is 28.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.

