ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 16, 2022 12:49 PM | 3 min read
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • eHealth EHTH shares increased by 7.77% to $5.57 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 621.3K shares is 114.5% of eHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $152.9 million.
  • Waterdrop WDH stock rose 6.77% to $1.26. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 132.8K shares, making up 131.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $495.5 million.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock rose 2.17% to $0.82. Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 21.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 9.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
  • American Financial Group, Inc. 5.125% Subordinated Debentures due 2059 AFGC stock moved upwards by 1.27% to $21.37. As of 12:40 EST, American Financial Group, Inc. 5.125% Subordinated Debentures due 2059's stock is trading at a volume of 7.5K, which is 90.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Selective Insurance Gr SIGIP stock moved upwards by 1.03% to $18.21. The current volume of 1.0K shares is 25.2% of Selective Insurance Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2058 BHFAL shares rose 0.72% to $24.64. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.4K, which is 10.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

  • Marpai MRAI shares decreased by 6.76% to $0.97 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 52.9K, which is 28.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares declined by 5.99% to $40.03. Trading volume for Goosehead Insurance's stock is 246.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 71.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $831.6 million.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR shares declined by 5.21% to $2.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 8.0K, which is 30.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.
  • FG Finl Gr FGF shares decreased by 5.12% to $2.04. As of 12:40 EST, FG Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 5.7K, which is 10.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
  • GoHealth GOCO shares decreased by 4.86% to $0.39. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 216.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 13.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.5 million.
  • Trupanion TRUP stock declined by 4.36% to $63.42. As of 12:40 EST, Trupanion's stock is trading at a volume of 192.1K, which is 46.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-IMMoversTrading Ideas