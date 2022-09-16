Airbnb Shares Are Falling Friday: Here's Why

Airbnb Inc ABNB shares are trading lower by 5.15% to $118.60 Friday morning amid overall market weakness following bearish economic outlook from FedEx. A recession could lower both travel demand and consumer discretionary spending at large.

What Happened?

FedEx issued preliminary results. The company said it now expects first-quarter revenue of approximately $23.2 billion and first-quarter adjusted earnings to be around $3.44 per share. FedEx has withdrawn its fiscal year 2023 earnings forecast.

The company expects business conditions to weaken further in the second quarter...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Airbnb has a 52-week high of $212.58 and a 52-week low of $86.71.