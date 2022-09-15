Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents?

Dogecoin Is Heading Back To 5 Cents Next: 41.9%

Dogecoin Is Making A Run To 10 Cents Next: 58.1%

In this week’s study, Dogecoin hitting 10 cents next received a majority of support from traders and investors.

Despite losing significant steam amid a broader crypto market correction, Dogecoin still managed to catch headlines this summer, with Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk re-affirming support for DOGE in a tweet...Read More

Tesla also recently re-stocked its Cyberwhistle after previously removing it from its online merchandise store. The item, which sold out within three hours, was briefly listed for a new price of 1000 Dogecoin...Read More

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in September 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.