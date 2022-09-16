ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

FedEx Faces Several Price Target Cuts By Analysts After Profit Warning

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 16, 2022 9:35 AM | 2 min read
FedEx Faces Several Price Target Cuts By Analysts After Profit Warning

FedEx Corp FDX issued preliminary results. The company said it now expects first-quarter revenue of approximately $23.2 billion and first-quarter adjusted earnings to be around $3.44 per share. FedEx has withdrawn its fiscal year 2023 earnings forecast. The company expects business conditions to weaken further in the second quarter.

FedEx shares dipped 20.1% to $163.69 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on FedEx following the release of results.

  • JP Morgan cut price target on FedEx from $258 to $214. JP Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck also downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral.
  • Stifel lowered FedEx price target from $288 to $195. Stifel analyst J. Bruce Chan also downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
  • B of A Securities reduced FedEx price target from $275 to $186. B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter also downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
  • Citigroup lowered price target on the stock from $225 to $180. Citigroup analyst Christian Wetherbee maintained FedEx with a Neutral.
  • Loop Capital cut the price target on the stock from $339 to $202. Loop Capital analyst Rick Paterson also downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
  • Goldman Sachs reduced FedEx’s price target from $288 to $250. Goldman Sachs analyst Jordan Alliger maintained a Buy rating on the stock.
  • Wells Fargo cut FedEx’s price target from $269 to $199. Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak Cusic maintained the stock with an Overweight.
  • BMO Capital reduced price target on FedEx from $270 to $215. BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun maintained the stock with a Market Perform.
  • Baird cut FedEx’s price target from $300 to $240. Baird analyst Garrett Holland maintained the stock with an Outperform rating.
  • Credit Suisse lowered price target on the stock from $314 to $246. Credit Suisse analyst Ariel Rosa maintained FedEx with an Outperform.
  • Evercore ISI Group cut the price target on the stock from $318 to $243. Evercore ISI Group analyst Jonathan Chappell maintained FedEx with an Outperform.
  • Cowen & Co. reduced price target on the stock from $310 to $230. Cowen & Co. analyst Helane Becker maintained the stock with an Outperform rating.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT ChangesEarningsNewsGuidancePrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas