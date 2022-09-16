FedEx Faces Several Price Target Cuts By Analysts After Profit Warning

FedEx Corp FDX issued preliminary results. The company said it now expects first-quarter revenue of approximately $23.2 billion and first-quarter adjusted earnings to be around $3.44 per share. FedEx has withdrawn its fiscal year 2023 earnings forecast. The company expects business conditions to weaken further in the second quarter.

FedEx shares dipped 20.1% to $163.69 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on FedEx following the release of results.