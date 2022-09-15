ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 15, 2022 8:26 AM | 2 min read
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Boqii Holding BQ shares rose 13.4% to $1.61 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • iMedia Brands IMBI stock rose 12.45% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.
  • Jowell Global JWEL shares increased by 7.46% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $68.0 million.
  • EBET EBET stock rose 6.95% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million.
  • Shift Technologies SFT shares rose 6.52% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.7 million.
  • Inspirato ISPO shares increased by 5.47% to $2.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.5 million.

Losers

  • Esports Entertainment GMBL shares declined by 37.1% to $0.26 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
  • Tandy Leather Factory TLF stock declined by 10.12% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million.
  • Zovio ZVO shares fell 8.71% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
  • Kirkland's KIRK stock fell 7.05% to $3.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million.
  • Hour Loop HOUR shares fell 4.38% to $2.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.5 million.
  • AMMO POWW shares decreased by 3.32% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $409.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

