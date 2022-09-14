ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Starbucks Stock Is Heating Up Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 14, 2022 11:00 AM | 1 min read
Why Starbucks Stock Is Heating Up Today

Starbucks Corp SBUX shares are trading higher Wednesday after multiple analysts raised price targets on the stock following the company's investor day presentation. 

Starbucks showcased its reinvention plan on Tuesday, which aims to position the company for its next stage of growth. The company announced that it expects to deliver net revenue growth between 10% and 12% and net earnings growth between 15% and 20% annually over the next three years. 

  • Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained Starbucks with a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $86 to $92.
  • Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained Starbucks with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $96 to $100.
  • Baird analyst David Tarantino maintained Starbucks with a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $86 to $94.
  • JP Morgan analyst John Ivankoe maintained Starbucks with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $92 to $100.

Related Link: Going To A Starbucks Is Hard. Luckily, DoorDash Is Going Nationwide With Coffee Delivery

SBUX Price Action: Starbucks has a 52-week high of $117.80 and a 52-week low of $68.39.

The stock was up 5.28% at $92.46 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: sahinsezerdincer from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMovers