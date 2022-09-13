ñol

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 13, 2022 8:16 AM | 2 min read
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Zovio ZVO stock moved upwards by 9.9% to $0.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
  • 17 Education & Technology YQ stock increased by 7.89% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $83.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock moved upwards by 5.23% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $42.1 million.
  • Volcon VLCN stock increased by 4.47% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $68.1 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares rose 4.01% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.

Losers

  • Rent the Runway RENT stock declined by 24.4% to $3.73 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $238.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Portillos PTLO stock fell 9.88% to $21.62. The company's market cap stands at $956.0 million.
  • Tandy Leather Factory TLF stock decreased by 6.87% to $4.37. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock decreased by 5.93% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
  • First Watch Restaurant Gr FWRG stock declined by 4.06% to $17.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Nerdy NRDY stock decreased by 3.26% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $271.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

