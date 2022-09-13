Gainers

Zovio ZVO stock moved upwards by 9.9% to $0.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.

Losers

Rent the Runway RENT stock declined by 24.4% to $3.73 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $238.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock declined by 4.06% to $17.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. Nerdy NRDY stock decreased by 3.26% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $271.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.