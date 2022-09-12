Kroger Co KO shares are trading lower by 2.85% to $50.46 Monday afternoon. The stock may be pulling back after gaining last week following strong earnings and guidance.

What Happened?

Kroger reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 9.2% year-on-year to $34.64 billion, beating the consensus of $34.25 billion.

The company says it expects an FY22 operating profit of as low as $4.6 billion or as high as $4.7 billion, up from the prior expectation of as low as $4.3 billion or as high as $4.4 billion...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Kroger has a 52-week high of $62.78 and a 52-week low of $38.22.