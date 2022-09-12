ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Kroger Shares Are Falling Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 12, 2022 3:43 PM | 1 min read

Kroger Co KO shares are trading lower by 2.85% to $50.46 Monday afternoon. The stock may be pulling back after gaining last week following strong earnings and guidance.

What Happened?

Kroger reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 9.2% year-on-year to $34.64 billion, beating the consensus of $34.25 billion.

The company says it expects an FY22 operating profit of as low as $4.6 billion or as high as $4.7 billion, up from the prior expectation of as low as $4.3 billion or as high as $4.4 billion...Read More

See Also: Why Akari Therapeutics Shares Are Getting Obliterated

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Kroger has a 52-week high of $62.78 and a 52-week low of $38.22.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas