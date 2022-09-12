Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares are trading higher by 6.08% to $11.24 going into the close of Monday's trading session amid overall market strength. The company will also participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference tomorrow.

What Else?

Robinhood says the company's Co-Founder and CEO Vlad Tenev is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 13th at 11:15 AM ET / 8:15 AM PT.

Per Robinhood, interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Events” section of the company’s investor relations website at investors.robinhood.com.

Robinhood says a recording will be available for replay for at least 90 days on the same website.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Robinhood has a 52-week high of $47.84 and a 52-week low of $6.81.