11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 12, 2022 1:56 PM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • IHS Holding IHS stock moved upwards by 22.5% to $7.68 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for IHS Holding's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 679.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
  • TuanChe TC stock rose 16.66% to $3.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.3 million.
  • Vinco Ventures BBIG shares moved upwards by 15.99% to $1.16. As of 13:30 EST, Vinco Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 32.5 million, which is 152.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $270.4 million.
  • Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE stock rose 13.06% to $9.52. Trading volume for Chicken Soup for the Soul's stock is 195.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 74.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.2 million.
  • Grom Social Enterprises GROM stock moved upwards by 12.18% to $0.43. Grom Social Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 494.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 93.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
  • Cardlytics CDLX shares increased by 10.1% to $14.05. Trading volume for Cardlytics's stock is 381.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 57.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $462.1 million.

Losers

  • United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070 UZF shares fell 29.4% to $19.57 during Monday's regular session.
  • Kuke Music Holding KUKE shares declined by 9.54% to $0.67. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 162.3K, which is 82.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
  • Qutoutiao QTT shares fell 7.48% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
  • Mobiquity Technologies MOBQ shares fell 6.67% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.
  • FaZe Holdings FAZE shares declined by 6.57% to $13.37. The current volume of 433.8K shares is 20.3% of FaZe Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $969.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

