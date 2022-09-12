Gainers

IHS Holding IHS stock moved upwards by 22.5% to $7.68 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for IHS Holding's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 679.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.

Losers

United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070 UZF shares fell 29.4% to $19.57 during Monday's regular session.

FaZe Holdings FAZE shares declined by 6.57% to $13.37. The current volume of 433.8K shares is 20.3% of FaZe Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $969.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.