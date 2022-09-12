Gainers

Ventyx Biosciences VTYX shares rose 58.5% to $36.61 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

shares rose 29.14% to $5.45. The company's market cap stands at $41.2 million. Regulus Therapeutics RGLS shares increased by 24.57% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.

shares rose 19.69% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $291.6 million. Aditxt ADTX shares increased by 18.35% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.

shares increased by 18.35% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million. Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC shares moved upwards by 15.45% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.

Losers

Akari Therapeutics AKTX stock declined by 17.3% to $0.86 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $51.0 million.

shares declined by 10.0% to $0.45. VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN shares declined by 8.04% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $39.3 million.

shares decreased by 7.21% to $4.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.8 million. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics FRTX shares fell 7.17% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.

shares fell 7.17% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million. Nuwellis NUWE stock declined by 7.06% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

