Sunrun Inc RUN shares are trading higher by 10.41% to $36.54 going into the close of Wednesday's trading session. Shares of several solar companies at large are trading higher in possible reaction to the recent signing of the Inflation Reduction Act. The European gas crisis could also be positively impacting solar stocks, as countries look for alternatives to gas.

The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) last month released its first published analysis of avoided climate-related social costs resulting from a piece of legislation.

The legislation analyzed was President Joe Biden’s $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act. The study found climate change will affect the U.S government ledger through the end of the century (2100) with long-range budget estimates showing that Federal revenues could be 7.1% lower annually, which translated to a nearly $2 trillion dollar loss... Read More

