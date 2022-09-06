Gainers

ChannelAdvisor ECOM shares moved upwards by 55.3% to $22.82 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.6 million shares, making up 2847.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $655.7 million.

SpringBig Holdings SBIG shares moved upwards by 8.84% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.

Losers

ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX shares declined by 33.8% to $3.45 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 384.8K shares, making up 167.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $407.0 million.

Applied Blockchain APLD shares declined by 11.61% to $1.98. The current volume of 306.6K shares is 6.0% of Applied Blockchain's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.