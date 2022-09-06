ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 6, 2022 1:42 PM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • ChannelAdvisor ECOM shares moved upwards by 55.3% to $22.82 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.6 million shares, making up 2847.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $655.7 million.
  • Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares rose 23.09% to $2.1. The current volume of 21.9 million shares is 142.4% of Avaya Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.8 million.
  • Neonode NEON shares rose 16.56% to $4.17. Trading volume for Neonode's stock is 110.5K as of 13:31 EST. This is 188.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.6 million.
  • Latch LTCH shares moved upwards by 11.64% to $1.05. As of 13:31 EST, Latch's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 57.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.0 million.
  • T Stamp IDAI stock increased by 11.59% to $1.54. T Stamp's stock is trading at a volume of 96.7K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 426.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million.
  • SpringBig Holdings SBIG shares moved upwards by 8.84% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.

Losers

  • ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX shares declined by 33.8% to $3.45 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 384.8K shares, making up 167.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $407.0 million.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC shares decreased by 18.71% to $2.46. Trading volume for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's stock is 5.8 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 261.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $597.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Pagaya Technologies PGY stock decreased by 14.33% to $9.57. Pagaya Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 160.1K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 2.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.
  • CalAmp CAMP stock declined by 13.49% to $4.71. CalAmp's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 246.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $170.4 million.
  • Rubicon Technologies RBT stock decreased by 13.04% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.5 million.
  • Applied Blockchain APLD shares declined by 11.61% to $1.98. The current volume of 306.6K shares is 6.0% of Applied Blockchain's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

