According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Stewart Information Servs STC stock rose 4.68% to $52.47 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Stewart Information Servs's stock is 30.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 24.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

FedNat Holding FNHC stock increased by 4.01% to $0.31. FedNat Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 35.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 11.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

Ambac Financial Group AMBC stock rose 3.16% to $15.3. As of 12:40 EST, Ambac Financial Group's stock is trading at a volume of 148.1K, which is 28.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $689.9 million.

American Equity Inv AEL shares rose 2.91% to $38.78. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 162.8K, which is 31.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.

Palomar Hldgs PLMR shares rose 2.72% to $84.22. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 84.1K shares, making up 74.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

Lincoln National LNC shares moved upwards by 2.69% to $47.29. Trading volume for Lincoln National's stock is 466.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 billion.

Losers

GoHealth GOCO shares fell 3.04% to $0.41 during Friday's regular session. GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 426.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX shares declined by 2.78% to $0.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 9.0K, which is 4.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.

Conifer Holdings CNFR stock decreased by 2.64% to $1.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 271, which is 0.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.

Kingsway Financial Servs KFS shares fell 2.6% to $6.75. Kingsway Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 10.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 59.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $164.8 million.

Kingstone Companies KINS shares decreased by 2.55% to $3.83. The current volume of 3.2K shares is 25.6% of Kingstone Companies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.9 million.

Lemonade LMND shares fell 2.34% to $22.34. Trading volume for Lemonade's stock is 605.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 47.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.