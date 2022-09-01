ñol

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 1, 2022 5:40 PM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • American Rebel Holdings AREB shares increased by 9.8% to $0.63 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE shares rose 5.1% to $2.04. At the close, Eos Energy Enterprises's trading volume reached 74.6K shares. This is 2.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.2 million.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares moved upwards by 5.03% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
  • Addentax Group ATXG shares rose 5.0% to $31.5. At the close, Addentax Group's trading volume reached 213.9K shares. This is 41.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $821.9 million.
  • Charah Solns CHRA shares increased by 4.47% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.4 million.
  • Desktop Metal DM stock moved upwards by 4.19% to $3.2. Desktop Metal's trading volume hit 50.6K shares by close, accounting for 0.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Losers

  • Helbiz HLBZ shares fell 6.4% to $0.66 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 376.4K, accounting for 3.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.
  • Upwork UPWK shares decreased by 3.55% to $16.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares declined by 2.78% to $0.35. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 12.1 million shares, which is 464.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

