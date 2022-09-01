Gainers

Forma Therapeutics Hldgs FMTX shares moved upwards by 49.1% to $19.98 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 40.5 million shares, making up 7417.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $956.3 million.

Meihua Intl Medical Techs MHUA stock moved upwards by 22.62% to $4.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.5 million.

Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT shares moved upwards by 21.14% to $2.98. Trading volume for Alaunos Therapeutics's stock is 3.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 121.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $644.2 million.

Bright Green BGXX shares increased by 20.28% to $1.66. As of 13:30 EST, Bright Green's stock is trading at a volume of 72.5 million, which is 7333.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $265.2 million.

Kiromic BioPharma KRBP stock moved upwards by 18.86% to $0.44. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 115.8K shares, making up 7.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.

Eyenovia EYEN stock rose 15.95% to $1.89. Eyenovia's stock is trading at a volume of 655.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 354.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.6 million.

Losers

Nuwellis NUWE shares declined by 21.9% to $1.14 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 11.7 million, which is 406.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.

Minerva Surgical UTRS stock decreased by 19.42% to $1.37. The current volume of 90.8K shares is 213.8% of Minerva Surgical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $39.5 million.

NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC shares decreased by 17.65% to $2.1. The current volume of 241.3K shares is 118.2% of NeuroOne Medical Tech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million.

BIMI Intl Medical BIMI shares declined by 16.42% to $0.41. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares, making up 160.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.

Veeva Sys VEEV shares declined by 16.02% to $167.4. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares, making up 248.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Burning Rock Biotech BNR stock decreased by 15.29% to $3.32. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 420.9K shares, making up 50.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $349.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

