9 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 1, 2022 8:13 AM | 1 min read
9 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • China Jo-Jo Drugstores CJJD shares increased by 8.1% to $2.93 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
  • Edible Garden EDBL stock rose 6.73% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
  • Bit Brother BTB stock moved upwards by 5.37% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.
  • Shineco SISI stock increased by 4.69% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.

Losers

  • Alkaline Water Co WTER shares declined by 9.2% to $0.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $71.1 million.
  • NewAge NBEV stock decreased by 7.31% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.
  • RiceBran Tech RIBT shares declined by 6.93% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
  • Hormel Foods HRL shares decreased by 6.35% to $47.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Blue Apron Hldgs APRN shares declined by 5.51% to $5.49. The company's market cap stands at $191.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-defensive-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

