Gainers

shares moved upwards by 4.54% to $8.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.6 million. Global Ship Lease GSL shares increased by 3.44% to $19.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $706.7 million.

Losers

Momentus MNTS shares decreased by 2.83% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.