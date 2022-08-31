ñol

8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 31, 2022 5:38 PM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock increased by 34.6% to $0.49 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.4 million shares, which is 360.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
  • Hudson Technologies HDSN shares moved upwards by 4.54% to $8.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.6 million.
  • Global Ship Lease GSL shares increased by 3.44% to $19.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $706.7 million.

Losers

  • SG Blocks SGBX stock declined by 4.8% to $2.17 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
  • FreightCar America RAIL stock fell 3.61% to $4.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.9 million.
  • FTC Solar FTCI shares fell 3.39% to $4.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 140.0K shares, which is 10.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $407.1 million.
  • Markforged Holding MKFG stock decreased by 3.3% to $2.35. Markforged Holding's trading volume hit 180.7K shares by close, accounting for 11.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $442.9 million.
  • Momentus MNTS shares decreased by 2.83% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

