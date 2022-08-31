ñol

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 31, 2022 2:01 PM | 3 min read
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Kubient KBNT stock moved upwards by 18.0% to $1.32 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Kubient's stock is 1.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 3270.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
  • Treasure Global TGL stock rose 9.48% to $3.58. Treasure Global's stock is trading at a volume of 101.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 2.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.4 million.
  • Snap SNAP stock moved upwards by 9.14% to $10.93. Trading volume for Snap's stock is 170.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 319.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 billion.
  • Yalla Group YALA stock rose 9.09% to $4.44. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 650.9K, which is 155.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $658.3 million.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPB stock rose 7.95% to $37.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
  • LiveOne LVO stock moved upwards by 7.39% to $0.97. Trading volume for LiveOne's stock is 54.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 10.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $81.5 million.

Losers

  • United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070 UZF stock fell 32.0% to $19.47 during Wednesday's regular session.
  • Fangdd Network Group DUO shares decreased by 9.13% to $1.85. Trading volume for Fangdd Network Group's stock is 69.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 37.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
  • Getty Images Holdings GETY shares fell 8.87% to $19.53. Getty Images Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 159.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 12.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion.
  • Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT shares declined by 8.47% to $1.97. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 331.7K, which is 10.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $72.3 million.
  • Starbox Group Hldgs STBX shares fell 8.29% to $4.65. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 10.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.2 million.
  • Super League Gaming SLGG shares fell 7.74% to $0.9. The current volume of 316.9K shares is 183.2% of Super League Gaming's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $33.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

