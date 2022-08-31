ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 31, 2022 8:07 AM | 2 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Nuwellis NUWE shares rose 61.9% to $1.02 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA shares moved upwards by 19.99% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.
  • Trinity Biotech TRIB stock rose 16.4% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.7 million.
  • Celularity CELU shares rose 15.1% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $455.7 million.
  • Miromatrix Medical MIRO stock increased by 10.61% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.5 million.
  • Immuron IMRN stock moved upwards by 9.37% to $2.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.

Losers

  • Minerva Neurosciences NERV shares decreased by 9.6% to $11.91 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.6 million.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH stock declined by 7.57% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million.
  • Blue Water Vaccines BWV shares fell 7.19% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $42.0 million.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC shares decreased by 5.71% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
  • Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA shares declined by 5.25% to $22.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $830.2 million.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics KTTA stock declined by 5.13% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers