Gainers

Nuwellis NUWE shares rose 61.9% to $1.02 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.

shares rose 61.9% to $1.02 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA shares moved upwards by 19.99% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.

shares moved upwards by 19.99% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million. Trinity Biotech TRIB stock rose 16.4% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.7 million.

stock rose 16.4% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.7 million. Celularity CELU shares rose 15.1% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $455.7 million.

shares rose 15.1% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $455.7 million. Miromatrix Medical MIRO stock increased by 10.61% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.5 million.

stock increased by 10.61% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.5 million. Immuron IMRN stock moved upwards by 9.37% to $2.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.

Losers

Minerva Neurosciences NERV shares decreased by 9.6% to $11.91 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.6 million.

shares decreased by 9.6% to $11.91 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.6 million. Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH stock declined by 7.57% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million.

stock declined by 7.57% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million. Blue Water Vaccines BWV shares fell 7.19% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $42.0 million.

shares fell 7.19% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $42.0 million. AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC shares decreased by 5.71% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

shares decreased by 5.71% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA shares declined by 5.25% to $22.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $830.2 million.

shares declined by 5.25% to $22.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $830.2 million. Pasithea Therapeutics KTTA stock declined by 5.13% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.