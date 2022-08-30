ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 30, 2022 8:18 AM | 2 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Neuronetics STIM shares moved upwards by 12.9% to $4.38 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $118.3 million.
  • TRACON Pharma TCON shares increased by 12.56% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $47.9 million.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics AQST stock moved upwards by 11.02% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.5 million.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVBU stock increased by 10.2% to $0.54.
  • Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock rose 10.17% to $3.14. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.
  • Statera BioPharma STAB shares rose 9.94% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.

Losers

  • Baudax Bio BXRX shares decreased by 39.5% to $0.33 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
  • Sonendo SONX stock decreased by 6.78% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.
  • Jounce Therapeutics JNCE stock fell 6.76% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $206.7 million.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics KTTA shares decreased by 6.33% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million.
  • Vaccitech VACC shares fell 5.89% to $4.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.6 million.
  • Molecular Partners MOLN shares fell 5.76% to $5.73. The company's market cap stands at $186.2 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

