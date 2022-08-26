9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Vtex VTEX shares increased by 7.9% to $4.17 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 389.5% of Vtex's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $798.9 million.
- Tremor Intl TRMR stock rose 5.82% to $8.9. The current volume of 84.9K shares is 46.3% of Tremor Intl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $649.1 million.
- JOYY YY stock moved upwards by 5.78% to $33.11. As of 13:30 EST, JOYY's stock is trading at a volume of 757.8K, which is 122.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- Qutoutiao QTT shares moved upwards by 5.66% to $0.93. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 97.5K, which is 18.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 million.
Losers
- United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070 UZF stock decreased by 28.3% to $19.82 during Friday's regular session.
- Scienjoy Holding SJ stock fell 14.82% to $2.99. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 414.1K, which is 123.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.2 million.
- Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares fell 12.52% to $1.4. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares, making up 52.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
- AdTheorent Holding ADTH shares fell 10.89% to $3.03. AdTheorent Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 178.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 52.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $262.0 million.
- Vinco Ventures BBIG shares decreased by 10.61% to $0.94. As of 13:30 EST, Vinco Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 13.9 million, which is 64.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $218.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
