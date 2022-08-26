Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.
Gainers
- Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO stock increased by 1.85% to $21.17 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 91.5K shares is 40.4% of Argo Gr Intl Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $744.1 million.
- Trean Insurance Group TIG stock rose 1.27% to $4.78. The current volume of 21.3K shares is 15.7% of Trean Insurance Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $244.7 million.
- Conifer Holdings, Inc. - Senior Unsecured Notes CNFRL shares increased by 0.95% to $23.67. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 425 shares, making up 30.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- American Financial Group, Inc. 5.875% Subordinated Debentures due 2059 AFGB stock increased by 0.94% to $25.11. American Financial Group, Inc. 5.875% Subordinated Debentures due 2059's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares rose 0.83% to $1.19. The current volume of 92.5K shares is 50.2% of United Insurance Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.1 million.
- Kemper Corporation 5.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2062 KMPB shares rose 0.82% to $24.62. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 773, which is 4.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- GoHealth GOCO shares declined by 7.82% to $0.47 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 546.8K shares, making up 31.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.7 million.
- FedNat Holding FNHC stock declined by 6.8% to $0.34. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 96.4K shares, making up 32.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
- SelectQuote SLQT stock fell 6.15% to $1.75. SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 999.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 70.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $288.5 million.
- Root ROOT stock fell 5.7% to $13.74. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 128.7K, which is 5.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.9 million.
- Bright Health Gr BHG shares declined by 5.5% to $1.64. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 525.1K, which is 32.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- eHealth EHTH shares decreased by 4.93% to $7.34. eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 165.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 38.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.8 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.