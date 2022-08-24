12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK stock increased by 6.2% to $1.2 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.
- Boqii Holding BQ stock rose 5.88% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million.
- iMedia Brands IMBI shares rose 5.71% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Amesite AMST stock rose 5.61% to $0.94. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 50.1K shares, which is 100.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.
- Gravitas Education GEHI shares moved upwards by 5.14% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
- Callaway Golf ELY shares rose 4.65% to $24.08. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion.
Losers
- Jowell Global JWEL stock fell 11.2% to $1.11 during Wednesday's after-market session. Jowell Global's trading volume hit 2.3 million shares by close, accounting for 1834.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million.
- Regis RGS stock decreased by 4.87% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- XpresSpa Group XSPA shares declined by 4.59% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $82.0 million.
- Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN stock declined by 3.89% to $26.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $477.2 million.
- Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock fell 3.83% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
- EBET EBET stock decreased by 3.28% to $2.06. EBET's trading volume hit 202.6K shares by close, accounting for 82.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.