Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.
Gainers
- Hippo Holdings HIPO shares moved upwards by 2.84% to $0.87 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 584.2K, which is 17.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $496.8 million.
- Marpai MRAI shares rose 1.97% to $1.07. The current volume of 492.6K shares is 325.6% of Marpai's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.
- Lincoln National LNC shares moved upwards by 1.51% to $48.34. As of 12:40 EST, Lincoln National's stock is trading at a volume of 416.6K, which is 25.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 billion.
- Brighthouse Finl BHF stock moved upwards by 1.3% to $48.97. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 224.1K, which is 35.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
- Stewart Information Servs STC shares moved upwards by 0.93% to $54.16. The current volume of 14.6K shares is 10.9% of Stewart Information Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Genworth Finl GNW shares increased by 0.92% to $4.36. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 846.0K shares, making up 26.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
Losers
- FG Finl Gr FGF stock fell 7.75% to $1.51 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 6.5K, which is 14.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.
- American Financial Group, Inc. 5.125% Subordinated Debentures due 2059 AFGC stock fell 4.53% to $23.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 9.7K, which is 112.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Brighthouse Finl BHFAN stock declined by 3.74% to $19.84. As of 12:40 EST, Brighthouse Finl's stock is trading at a volume of 146.4K, which is 186.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2058 BHFAL shares declined by 3.56% to $24.17. The current volume of 32.1K shares is 206.3% of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2058's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
- Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE stock decreased by 3.47% to $12.12. Universal Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 34.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $370.7 million.
- Lemonade LMND shares declined by 3.0% to $22.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 779.5K, which is 62.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
