12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC shares increased by 90.9% to $0.41 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 78.6 million, which is 12691.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.
- Minerva Neurosciences NERV shares increased by 46.53% to $4.55. As of 13:30 EST, Minerva Neurosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 12.7 million, which is 1639.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
- Summit Therapeutics SMMT shares increased by 42.72% to $1.57. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 41.7 million, which is 9095.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $315.5 million.
- Cabaletta Bio CABA stock moved upwards by 34.58% to $1.79. Trading volume for Cabaletta Bio's stock is 11.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 5274.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.9 million.
- Signify Health SGFY stock rose 31.83% to $27.95. As of 13:30 EST, Signify Health's stock is trading at a volume of 15.2 million, which is 842.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion.
- BIMI Intl Medical BIMI shares moved upwards by 24.15% to $0.56. As of 13:30 EST, BIMI Intl Medical's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 93.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
Losers
- Amarin Corp AMRN stock fell 20.6% to $1.25 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 5.1 million shares is 142.1% of Amarin Corp's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $506.0 million.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE shares fell 18.69% to $0.74. As of 13:30 EST, Aeglea BioTherapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million, which is 176.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.2 million.
- Burning Rock Biotech BNR stock decreased by 16.84% to $2.93. As of 13:30 EST, Burning Rock Biotech's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 144.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $307.9 million.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS stock decreased by 16.39% to $1.48. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 90.0K shares, making up 72.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- SmileDirectClub SDC shares decreased by 16.22% to $1.36. Trading volume for SmileDirectClub's stock is 9.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 230.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.4 million.
- Endo International ENDP shares decreased by 15.91% to $0.34. Trading volume for Endo International's stock is 41.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 68.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.1 million.
