12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Taoping TAOP stock moved upwards by 17.6% to $1.0 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 533.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.
- Avaya Hldgs AVYA stock moved upwards by 10.4% to $0.8. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 26.3 million shares, making up 270.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $69.4 million.
- Focus Universal FCUV shares rose 9.92% to $10.52. Focus Universal's stock is trading at a volume of 67.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 49.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $456.8 million.
- Saverone 2014 SVRE shares moved upwards by 9.17% to $3.04. As of 13:30 EST, Saverone 2014's stock is trading at a volume of 31.2 million, which is 4457.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
- Chindata Group Holdings CD shares rose 7.64% to $8.1. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 98.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- Charge Enterprises CRGE stock increased by 7.63% to $3.1. Charge Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 403.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 29.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $639.0 million.
Losers
- ALJ Regional Hldgs ALJJ shares decreased by 22.2% to $1.51 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 431.4K, which is 546.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.3 million.
- Cyxtera Technologies CYXT shares decreased by 18.14% to $7.54. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 212.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Cemtrex CETXP stock fell 17.4% to $0.95.
- GreenBox POS GBOX shares decreased by 15.86% to $1.22. As of 13:30 EST, GreenBox POS's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 56.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.7 million.
- Quanergy Systems QNGY shares fell 14.52% to $0.29. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares, making up 103.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million.
- SkyWater Technology SKYT shares declined by 13.71% to $15.05. As of 13:30 EST, SkyWater Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 266.2K, which is 79.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $608.8 million.
