12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Kirkland's KIRK shares rose 34.8% to $7.13 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.3 million shares, making up 1517.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.7 million.
- Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares moved upwards by 19.56% to $24.69. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 176.6 million, which is 744.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Regis RGS stock moved upwards by 17.49% to $1.41. Regis's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 113.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million.
- Party City Holdco PRTY shares moved upwards by 14.86% to $2.33. Trading volume for Party City Holdco's stock is 25.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 674.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $263.4 million.
- Visionary Education Tech VEDU shares increased by 13.41% to $1.57. Visionary Education Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 37.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.4 million.
- ATA Creativity Glb AACG shares rose 12.02% to $2.38. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 184.3K shares, making up 804.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $75.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Sonder Holdings SOND shares decreased by 26.3% to $1.88 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares, making up 160.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $408.7 million.
- Jowell Global JWEL stock fell 24.49% to $1.48. Jowell Global's stock is trading at a volume of 690.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 769.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.5 million.
- Membership Collective MCG stock declined by 19.22% to $6.6. Trading volume for Membership Collective's stock is 427.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 137.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Kidpik PIK stock decreased by 17.55% to $2.09. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 464.2K, which is 36.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock declined by 17.31% to $6.47. Lulus Fashion Lounge's stock is trading at a volume of 643.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 226.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $251.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Children's Place PLCE shares fell 15.38% to $46.5. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 809.0K shares, making up 185.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $612.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
