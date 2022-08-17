12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX shares moved upwards by 25.7% to $6.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.

Eargo EAR shares increased by 21.78% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $96.8 million.

Cassava Sciences SAVA stock moved upwards by 20.18% to $24.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $973.9 million.

Endo International ENDP stock moved upwards by 15.94% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.8 million.

Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON shares increased by 15.18% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

PLx Pharma PLXP shares rose 12.49% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

Artelo Biosciences ARTL shares declined by 14.9% to $5.41 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.

Blueprint Medicines BPMC shares fell 13.94% to $59.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.

PAVmed PAVM stock fell 10.11% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $161.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Unity Biotechnology UBX stock fell 8.76% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX shares fell 8.54% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

T2 Biosystems TTOO shares fell 8.46% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

