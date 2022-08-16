12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Artelo Biosciences ARTL stock increased by 46.9% to $6.4 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Artelo Biosciences's stock is 14.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 18274.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
- Ventyx Biosciences VTYX shares increased by 36.69% to $25.43. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 960.6K shares, making up 477.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Societal CDMO SCTL stock increased by 28.78% to $1.7. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 133.5K shares, making up 103.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Eargo EAR shares increased by 27.19% to $1.45. The current volume of 8.3 million shares is 204.0% of Eargo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.1 million.
- Gritstone Bio GRTS stock moved upwards by 21.03% to $4.93. The current volume of 5.7 million shares is 552.0% of Gritstone Bio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $359.6 million.
- Akumin AKU shares moved upwards by 20.28% to $0.95. Akumin's stock is trading at a volume of 63.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 76.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.0 million.
Losers
- Sema4 Holdings SMFR shares decreased by 30.0% to $1.68 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.5 million, which is 213.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $633.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- T2 Biosystems TTOO stock declined by 24.81% to $0.15. As of 13:30 EST, T2 Biosystems's stock is trading at a volume of 77.6 million, which is 248.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Albireo Pharma ALBO stock decreased by 24.71% to $18.77. As of 13:30 EST, Albireo Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 648.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $367.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI stock decreased by 23.14% to $3.09. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 317.4% of CASI Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $42.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- NanoVibronix NAOV stock decreased by 17.25% to $0.6. As of 13:30 EST, NanoVibronix's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 1039.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.
- Lucira Health LHDX shares decreased by 15.87% to $2.81. Trading volume for Lucira Health's stock is 96.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 124.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $112.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
