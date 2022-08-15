12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Homology Medicines FIXX stock increased by 10.4% to $3.19 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $183.0 million.
- Immix Biopharma IMMX shares moved upwards by 6.35% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million.
- Palisade Bio PALI shares increased by 6.26% to $0.25. Trading volume for this security closed at 104.2K, accounting for 29.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Venus Concept VERO stock increased by 4.98% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals MYMD stock rose 4.86% to $4.53. The company's market cap stands at $172.4 million.
- Acer Therapeutics ACER shares rose 4.6% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- T2 Biosystems TTOO shares fell 17.9% to $0.17 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 27.3 million shares come close, making up 93.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Albireo Pharma ALBO shares declined by 17.53% to $20.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $402.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- SomaLogic SLGC shares decreased by 15.26% to $3.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 123.9K shares, which is 6.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $638.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Lucira Health LHDX shares declined by 15.18% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Sema4 Holdings SMFR stock decreased by 13.76% to $2.07. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 126.3K shares, which is 5.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $780.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares declined by 12.47% to $0.26. Trading volume for this security closed at 270.5K, accounting for 21.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
