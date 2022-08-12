Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.
Gainers
- GoHealth GOCO shares rose 41.6% to $0.9 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million, which is 194.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.6 million.
- eHealth EHTH stock rose 14.01% to $9.03. The current volume of 468.4K shares is 105.5% of eHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $247.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Bright Health Gr BHG shares increased by 8.23% to $1.91. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.0 million, which is 58.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Lemonade LMND shares moved upwards by 7.0% to $32.54. Trading volume for Lemonade's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 84.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- SelectQuote SLQT stock increased by 6.41% to $1.99. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.0 million, which is 72.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $327.9 million.
- White Mountains Insurance WTM stock increased by 3.07% to $1301.87. White Mountains Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 4.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 27.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Marpai MRAI stock decreased by 3.67% to $0.85 during Friday's regular session. Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 35.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- China Life Insurance Co LFC shares decreased by 3.2% to $7.27. China Life Insurance Co's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 200.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.2 billion.
- Fanhua FANH stock declined by 3.04% to $4.47. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 23.3K shares, making up 22.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $240.1 million.
- United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares declined by 2.59% to $1.13. The current volume of 45.8K shares is 21.9% of United Insurance Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $48.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Kingstone Companies KINS stock fell 1.97% to $4.0. Trading volume for Kingstone Companies's stock is 20.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 176.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares declined by 1.94% to $3.04. The current volume of 18.5K shares is 6.4% of Heritage Insurance Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.3 million.
