11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Helbiz HLBZ shares increased by 118.9% to $1.64 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 139.7 million shares, making up 6210.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.6 million.
- TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares rose 36.19% to $1.43. The current volume of 31.5 million shares is 8043.3% of TOMI Environmental Solns's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
- SOS SOS shares moved upwards by 23.09% to $8.54. The current volume of 803.1K shares is 11.3% of SOS's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million.
- Orbital Infrastructure OIG stock increased by 18.95% to $0.88. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 182.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $92.4 million.
- HyreCar HYRE stock rose 16.07% to $0.97. The current volume of 248.7K shares is 81.1% of HyreCar's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.
- Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock rose 14.54% to $1.26. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 189.1K shares, making up 343.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
Losers
- Berkshire Grey BGRY shares decreased by 14.1% to $2.35 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 92.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $548.2 million.
- Agrify AGFY stock decreased by 11.36% to $1.64. The current volume of 516.8K shares is 186.6% of Agrify's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 million.
- ATIF Holdings ATIF stock fell 11.26% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.
- Sigma Additive SASI stock declined by 8.98% to $1.06. The current volume of 123.9K shares is 398.7% of Sigma Additive's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Hyzon Motors HYZN stock fell 7.63% to $2.57. The current volume of 6.9 million shares is 330.8% of Hyzon Motors's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $636.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
