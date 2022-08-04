Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.
Gainers
- Palomar Hldgs PLMR shares rose 5.05% to $69.83 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Palomar Hldgs's stock is 71.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 62.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock moved upwards by 3.38% to $0.98. As of 12:40 EST, United Insurance Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 59.2K, which is 26.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.
- Waterdrop WDH stock moved upwards by 3.15% to $1.31. Trading volume for Waterdrop's stock is 9.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 7.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $521.1 million.
- Root ROOT stock rose 3.14% to $1.31. Root's stock is trading at a volume of 781.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 32.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $333.3 million.
- Hagerty HGTY stock moved upwards by 2.98% to $11.4. Trading volume for Hagerty's stock is 147.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 69.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $946.1 million.
- FG Finl Gr FGF stock rose 2.63% to $1.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.7K, which is 7.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
Losers
- Assured Guaranty AGO shares fell 11.52% to $52.08 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Assured Guaranty's stock is trading at a volume of 732.0K, which is 191.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- MBIA MBI shares declined by 9.97% to $11.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 409.0K, which is 128.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $688.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Trean Insurance Group TIG shares declined by 6.42% to $5.11. Trading volume for Trean Insurance Group's stock is 50.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $263.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mercury General MCY shares declined by 5.68% to $33.21. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 335.9K shares, making up 83.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Trupanion TRUP stock fell 5.42% to $64.32. As of 12:40 EST, Trupanion's stock is trading at a volume of 602.2K, which is 138.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- FG Finl Gr FGFPP stock declined by 4.94% to $17.35. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 4.5K, which is 272.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
