11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- 36KR Holdings KRKR stock increased by 52.8% to $1.94 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, 36KR Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 62.2 million, which is 25100.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.7 million.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPB shares rose 29.08% to $62.0. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 239.1K, which is 1085.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
- Fangdd Network Group DUO shares rose 20.47% to $2.53. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 636.6K, which is 43.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.
- Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock increased by 17.63% to $3.26. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares, making up 64.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.7 million.
- Audacy AUD stock moved upwards by 13.67% to $0.67. Audacy's stock is trading at a volume of 315.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 39.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- AdTheorent Holding ADTH shares rose 12.24% to $3.3. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 127.6K, which is 42.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.9 million.
Losers
- Mobile Global Esports MGAM stock decreased by 35.7% to $8.35 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.6 million shares, making up 23.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.8 million.
- United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070 UZF shares fell 22.21% to $21.9. Trading volume for United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070's stock is 90.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 185.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Redbox Entertainment RDBX shares declined by 14.21% to $4.35. Trading volume for Redbox Entertainment's stock is 3.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 17.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.5 million.
- Leafly Holdings LFLY shares fell 8.81% to $5.28. Trading volume for Leafly Holdings's stock is 394.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 156.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $226.9 million.
- 9F JFU stock declined by 7.29% to $0.76. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 50.6K shares, making up 75.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $176.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
