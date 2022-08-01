12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- TravelCenters Of America TA stock moved upwards by 10.7% to $47.0 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $697.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Cazoo Gr CZOO stock rose 10.18% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $403.1 million.
- Clarus CLAR shares increased by 9.37% to $22.52. The company's market cap stands at $852.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Tuesday Morning TUEM shares increased by 7.41% to $0.24. Trading volume for this security closed at 228.0K, accounting for 20.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares increased by 6.03% to $1.23. Kaival Brands Innovations's trading volume hit 90.4K shares by close, accounting for 5.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.3 million.
- Muscle Maker GRIL shares increased by 5.63% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
Losers
- FAT Brands FATBB stock declined by 12.2% to $13.15 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $215.6 million.
- CarLotz LOTZ stock fell 4.74% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $49.3 million.
- Sonder Holdings SOND stock declined by 4.61% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $315.0 million.
- AYRO AYRO stock decreased by 4.17% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million.
- Koss KOSS shares declined by 3.92% to $7.6. The company's market cap stands at $69.5 million.
- Bright Scholar Education BEDU shares decreased by 2.93% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
