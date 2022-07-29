Roku Inc ROKU shares are trading lower by 22.80% to $65.75 Friday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates.
What Happened?
Roku reported quarterly losses of 82 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 68 cents by 20.59 percent. Roku also reported quarterly sales of $764.41 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $805.64 million by 5%.
Traders and investors are also reacting to weak guidance from the company. Roku's third-quarter 2022 net revenue estimate of approximately $700 million came in markedly lower than the analyst consensus estimate of $901.73 million.
Why it Matters
"In Q2, there was a significant slowdown in TV advertising spend due to the macro-economic environment, which pressured our platform revenue growth. Consumers began to moderate discretionary spend, and advertisers significantly curtailed spend in the ad scatter market (TV ads bought during the quarter)", Roku said in a letter to shareholders.
"We expect these challenges to continue in the near term as economic concerns pressure markets worldwide. In response, we took steps in Q2 to significantly slow both operating expense and headcount growth. While our revenue and gross profit growth have slowed, we continue to win advertising share and grow active accounts. We remain confident in our industry leadership in TV streaming, the size of the opportunity in front of us, and our unique assets, including the Roku TV OS, The Roku Channel, and our ad platform," Roku stated.
See Also: What In The World Is Going On With Ethereum Classic?
According to data from Benzinga Pro, Roku has a 52-week high of $490.76 and a 52-week low of $72.63.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.