ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

What's Going On With Intel Shares Today?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
July 28, 2022 3:06 PM | 1 min read

Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading marginally lower by 0.92% to $39.81 during Thursday's trading session in anticipation of the company's second-quarter earnings report.

According to analyst consensus estimates, Intel is expected to report revenue of $17.92 billion on EPS of 69 cents.

What Else?

Wednesday saw the Federal Reserve raise its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday to a new range of between 2.25% and 2.5%, its second 0.75% rate hike in two months.

The Fed said it will continue with its previously announced plan to let Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities roll off its balance sheet on a monthly basis... Read More

See Also: Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Intel has a 52-week high of $56.28 and a 52-week low of $35.54.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas