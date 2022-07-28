Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading marginally lower by 0.92% to $39.81 during Thursday's trading session in anticipation of the company's second-quarter earnings report.

According to analyst consensus estimates, Intel is expected to report revenue of $17.92 billion on EPS of 69 cents.

What Else?

Wednesday saw the Federal Reserve raise its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday to a new range of between 2.25% and 2.5%, its second 0.75% rate hike in two months.

The Fed said it will continue with its previously announced plan to let Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities roll off its balance sheet on a monthly basis.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Intel has a 52-week high of $56.28 and a 52-week low of $35.54.