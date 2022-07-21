ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Snap Stock Is Soaring Higher Thursday: Read Why

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
July 21, 2022 1:09 PM | 1 min read
Snap Stock Is Soaring Higher Thursday: Read Why

Snap Inc SNAP shares are trading higher by 3.64% to $16.08 during Thursday's trading session in anticipation of Thursday's second-quarter earnings report.

According to analyst consensus estimates, Snap is expected to report revenue of $1.14 billion on an EPS loss of 1 cent.

Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on the stock but cut its price target from $30 to $25 ahead of the report. 

What Else?

While stocks have been under heavy pressure this year amid recession fears, this week's earnings reports from Goldman Sachs GS and Netflix NFLX have helped provide some positive market sentiment going into the earnings season.

See Also: Royal Caribbean Group Stock Is Getting Hammered Today: Here's Why

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Snap has a 52-week high of $83.34 and a 52-week low of $11.88.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas