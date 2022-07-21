ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 21, 2022 8:09 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Addex Therapeutics ADXN shares increased by 46.1% to $1.34 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
  • Tabula Rasa HealthCare TRHC stock moved upwards by 14.61% to $2.98. The company's market cap stands at $77.0 million.
  • MoonLake MLTX stock rose 14.1% to $6.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.0 million.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Gr SLS shares increased by 13.17% to $2.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.9 million.
  • Olema Pharmaceuticals OLMA shares increased by 10.4% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $209.8 million.
  • Endo International ENDP shares increased by 9.99% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.1 million.

Losers

  • LumiraDx LMDX stock decreased by 17.1% to $1.75 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.9 million.
  • Verve Therapeutics VERV shares fell 16.6% to $29.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ shares declined by 9.34% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
  • FIGS FIGS stock fell 7.81% to $9.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • GreenLight Biosciences GRNA shares declined by 7.05% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $259.9 million.
  • IMAC Holdings IMAC stock fell 7.0% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

