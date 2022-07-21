12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Addex Therapeutics ADXN shares increased by 46.1% to $1.34 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare TRHC stock moved upwards by 14.61% to $2.98. The company's market cap stands at $77.0 million.

MoonLake MLTX stock rose 14.1% to $6.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.0 million.

SELLAS Life Sciences Gr SLS shares increased by 13.17% to $2.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.9 million.

Olema Pharmaceuticals OLMA shares increased by 10.4% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $209.8 million.

Endo International ENDP shares increased by 9.99% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.1 million.

Losers

LumiraDx LMDX stock decreased by 17.1% to $1.75 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.9 million.

Verve Therapeutics VERV shares fell 16.6% to $29.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ shares declined by 9.34% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.

FIGS FIGS stock fell 7.81% to $9.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

GreenLight Biosciences GRNA shares declined by 7.05% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $259.9 million.

IMAC Holdings IMAC stock fell 7.0% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.

