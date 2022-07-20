ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

What's Going On With Palantir Technologies Stock?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 20, 2022 2:27 PM | 1 min read

Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR shares are trading higher Wednesday.

Strength in Netflix Inc NFLX following its second-quarter earnings results has helped lift the broader tech sector ahead of the earnings season. Palantir is set to announce its second-quarter financial results before the market opens on Aug. 8.

Palantir was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at last check. It was also among the most mentioned stocks on r/wallstreetbets over the last 24 hours.

Palantir provides organizations with solutions to manage large disparate data sets in an attempt to gain insight and drive operational outcomes. 

See Also: Palantir Breaks Trend To Indicate Larger Reversal: Here's What To Watch

PLTR Price Action: Palantir has traded between $29.29 and $6.44 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 8.03% at $10.09 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Cory Doctorow from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas