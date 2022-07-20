What's Going On With Palantir Technologies Stock?

Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR shares are trading higher Wednesday.

Strength in Netflix Inc NFLX following its second-quarter earnings results has helped lift the broader tech sector ahead of the earnings season. Palantir is set to announce its second-quarter financial results before the market opens on Aug. 8.

Palantir was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at last check. It was also among the most mentioned stocks on r/wallstreetbets over the last 24 hours.

Palantir provides organizations with solutions to manage large disparate data sets in an attempt to gain insight and drive operational outcomes.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir has traded between $29.29 and $6.44 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 8.03% at $10.09 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

